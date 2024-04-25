99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Mom Opens A Cafe Where People With Disabilities Can Work

April 25, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Maureen Stanko is mom to Nick, her 20-year-old autistic son and she was worried about what he would do after high school. So she opened the So Much To Give cafe, a restaurant in Cedars, Pennsylvania, that employs people with disabilities – and helps them grow. 

It took three years to get off the ground but she opened it with a philanthropist named Kathy and Nick’s former therapist.  They employ 63 people, 80% of which have a disability. They work as greeters, food runners, sous chefs, dishwashers and servers. And it also taught other lessons…it taught Nick how to sit in a restaurant as a diner. And if he gets up or makes noise, it’s totally fine. 

