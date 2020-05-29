Mom Hilariously Recounts Walking Through Her Daughter’s Class Zoom Call Naked
A mom in Jacksonville, Florida inadvertently gave her 7-year-old daughter’s classmates a “biology lesson” after accidentally strolling passed their live Zoom call naked.
The mom had just gotten out of the shower when she walked through her bedroom to get her clothes.
Ashley Smith had no idea that her daughter was sitting in the room on the bed, on a Zoom call with her classmates. When something like that happens, you have to tell the world about it on a Facebook video. An it so far has nearly 2 million views and counting.
She said she couldn’t believe such an embarrassing thing happened to her: “I watch all of these videos of people on the Internet and I don’t believe it. And then it just happened to me.”
