99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Molly Ringwald Says She Was “Taken Advantage Of” As A Young Actress

May 30, 2024 8:30AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Molly Ringwald admitted “you can’t be a young actress in Hollywood and not have predators around” on the latest episode of  the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. Now 56, she said she was “taken advantage of” even despite her “shy, introverted” nature and preference for staying home rather than going out.

“I never really felt like I was part of a community when I was in Hollywood, just because I was so young, really,” Ringwald said. “I wasn’t into going out to clubs. I feel like I’m more social now than I was then. I was just too young.”

Maron then commented, “Well, you’re lucky you didn’t get taken advantage of or got into some sort of horrible situation,” to which Ringwald responded: “Oh, I was taken advantage of,” “You can’t be a young actress in Hollywood and not have predators around.”

Ringwald made a name for herself in movies like “Sixteen Candles”, “Pretty in Pink” and “The Breakfast Club”.

More about:
Molly Ringwald
taken advantage of
WTF with Marc Maron podcast
young actress

POPULAR POSTS

1

Nurse Saves Cyclist With CPR While Singing "Staying Alive"
2

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Married In Michigan
3

Ashley Madison Lists Top Cities For Cheaters
4

Man Surprises His Grandpa With His Fully Restored 1954 Truck
5

Valedictorian Delivers Speech Right After Dad's Funeral

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE