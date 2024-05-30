Molly Ringwald Says She Was “Taken Advantage Of” As A Young Actress

Source: YouTube

Molly Ringwald admitted “you can’t be a young actress in Hollywood and not have predators around” on the latest episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. Now 56, she said she was “taken advantage of” even despite her “shy, introverted” nature and preference for staying home rather than going out.

“I never really felt like I was part of a community when I was in Hollywood, just because I was so young, really,” Ringwald said. “I wasn’t into going out to clubs. I feel like I’m more social now than I was then. I was just too young.”

Maron then commented, “Well, you’re lucky you didn’t get taken advantage of or got into some sort of horrible situation,” to which Ringwald responded: “Oh, I was taken advantage of,” “You can’t be a young actress in Hollywood and not have predators around.”

Ringwald made a name for herself in movies like “Sixteen Candles”, “Pretty in Pink” and “The Breakfast Club”.