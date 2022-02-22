Molly Ringwald Lives Out A Real-Life “Sixteen Candles” Moment

Molly Ringwald, who turned 54 on February 18th, posted a screencap on Instagram revealing that her mother accidentally forgot her birthday — similar to what happened to her character Samantha Baker in the classic 1980s movie Sixteen Candles.
She shared the text message thread between herself and her mom on her birthday, Ringwald asked her, “That’s it? You don’t have anything else to say to me today?” before she replied back, “I didn’t realize it was the 18th today. Happy birthday! I haven’t got your present in the mail. Will do very soon.” The irony wasn’t lost on Molly. “Life imitates art,” she then wrote back, referencing her Sixteen Candles role, where Samantha’s family forgets her birthday.
February 18th also marks the birthday of the late John Hughes, who directed Sixteen Candles.