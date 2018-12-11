Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland Had A Second Kidney Transplant

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland says she had a second kidney transplant last year, replacing a kidney from her father with another from her brother.

She talks about her lifelong health struggles in an emotional interview in Self magazine, and tweeted Monday that she hopes it “spreads awareness of organ donation” and “brings a sense of support” to the “beautiful warriors” in the chronically ill community. She received her father’s kidney seven years ago, but two years ago her body began rejecting it, and she underwent a series of treatments that included months of dialysis squeezed in around Modern Family shoots, but it became increasingly clear the kidney would have to be replaced.

In fact, she has had about 16 surgeries. Six in the past 16 months or so—including a second kidney transplant, laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis, and surgery to correct an abdominal hernia.

