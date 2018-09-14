Modern Family is About To Commit Murder on a Character

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, the cast of "Modern Family" poses with their awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series fat the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. ABC has confirmed that a transgender child actor will guest star on the series in an episode set to air Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Modern Family may be nearing the end of it’s run on ABC after an amazing 10 year run and a forthcoming death could be the first step.

The Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tucker-Pritchetts are soon to be hit with a tragedy like they’ve never seen before on Modern Family and it may just be too much. The normally light-hearted show is going to be hit with a death in the family. But who that person will be is open for debate.

The obvious choice for most people would be Jay Pritchett. He’s a little older, drinks scotch like most people drink water, he’s stressed out and angry all the time and that’s gotta be rough on the ticker. But it may not be that obvious.

Show co-creator Christopher Lloyd (no, not that Christopher Lloyd) has stated that the death will be “significant, but not series shattering”.

So that would pretty much rule out anyone you see at the beginning of the show as they’re shuffling the pictures around. However, there aren’t THAT many characters who aren’t main characters that we still care enough about to be warned of their impending doom.

So…WHO WILL IT BE?! Read more HERE.