Mod Sun Tweets About “Real Friends” Right Before Avril Lavigne Seen Kissing Tyga
March 8, 2023 10:21AM EST
Looks like Avril Lavigne may have been the one to call it quits with fiance’ Mod Sun, based on his recent social media posts. Lavigne was seen kissing Tyga at an Fashion Week event March 6th. The night before Mod tweeted about his support circle:
It appears he may have been blindsided by the breakup. His rep told E! News that they were engaged when he left for his tour three days prior and if anything had change, “that is news to him.” An Instagram post on February 28th seems to acknowledge the sudden turn of events in a week.
View this post on Instagram
More about: