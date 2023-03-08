Mod Sun Tweets About “Real Friends” Right Before Avril Lavigne Seen Kissing Tyga

Looks like Avril Lavigne may have been the one to call it quits with fiance’ Mod Sun, based on his recent social media posts. Lavigne was seen kissing Tyga at an Fashion Week event March 6th. The night before Mod tweeted about his support circle:

I’m so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for 2 hours. If you got those people in your life, do not let them go. — MOD SUN (@MODSUN) March 6, 2023

It appears he may have been blindsided by the breakup. His rep told E! News that they were engaged when he left for his tour three days prior and if anything had change, “that is news to him.” An Instagram post on February 28th seems to acknowledge the sudden turn of events in a week.