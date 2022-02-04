      Weather Alert

‘Moana’ Is The Most-Streamed Kids Movie In History

Feb 4, 2022 @ 7:01am

Here’s the thing about streaming movies…they can track just how many MINUTES are spent watching. Disney/Pixar’s Luca was the most streamed movie last year with 10,592 BILLION minutes, compared to 8.896 billion minutes for 2016’s Moana. But “the Moana viewer tended to watch it more times making it the most-streamed kids movie in history. More than Frozen, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid.

 

The complete 2021 list of top 10 most-streamed movies overall goes Luca, Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon, Frozen II, Red Notice, Frozen, Soul, Cruella, Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Jungle Cruise.

