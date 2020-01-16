MLK Day The Right Way

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a holiday in which we should not only remember the great civil rights leader, but embody the ethics and passion for service that we have come to know him for. Every year on the third Monday, we get a day on, not off to honor Dr. King and his memory through service. Sure you might get the day off from work, but this isn’t supposed to be a typical vacation day. On the 20th this trip around the sun, MLK Day is the only federally observed holiday that is designated as a national day of service to encourage Americans of every creed and colour to get out, volunteer, and improve their communities.
The Ali center will offer screenings of King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on MLK Day. There will be a panel discussion of King’s legacy by members of the Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students and the UCREW Social Entrepreneurship Program after the 11 a.m. showing of the speech. Admission to the panel is free but is provided on a first come, first serve basis, and admission to the center’s exhibits isn’t included. From what would have been Muhammad Ali’s 78th birthday; Friday, Jan. 17 through MLK Day; Monday, Jan. 20. the Ali Center will offer a weekend-long discount for mentors and their mentees. Mentors will pay a $5 admission fee, while mentees will be allowed in free of charge.
Officials and community members will be part of a Martin Luther King Jr. parade on Monday, January 20. Starting at the corner of 28th and Broadway near the McDonald’s/Kroger parking lot. It’s scheduled to end at Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church around noon where Governor Andy Beshear will speak. Hughlett Temple is located at 2115 W. Jefferson Street
