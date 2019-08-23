Missy Elliott Just Dropped Her First Album in 14 Years

Missy Elliott is making a comeback. Not only will she be receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award, but she’s also just dropped a brand new album after 14 years!
At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #ICONOLOGY pic.twitter.com/rv2eVYGy1J
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 22, 2019
