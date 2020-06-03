      Breaking News
‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Set To Resume Production

Jun 3, 2020 @ 8:46am

Shooting on the film shut down in February…and now they are aiming to be back on set in September.

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday following the publication of British Film Commission safety protocols, first assistant director Tommy Gormley said he was “convinced” that the Tom Cruise franchise can get back to work again in the next three months and be wrapped by May 2021.

“We hope to start shooting again in September. We were days from shooting in Venice — we were right at the epicenter when it all kicked off — so we had to shut down in Venice where we were four or five days from shooting.”

 

