99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Missing Girl Found After 6 Years Thanks To Fan Of True Crime Shows

May 18, 2023 6:05AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Shining the national spotlight on the case of a missing girl ended up being the key to cracking the case…finding her safe after 6 years!  Kayla Unbehaun was 9 in 2017 when her mother abducted her in Illinois after a judge granted her father full custody.

The case was highlighted on Peacock’s “Vanished” and on Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries”. A fan who saw it on Netflix recognized Kayla, now 15, at a clothing store in North Carolina. Police were called and now Kayla is back home with her day, getting to know him all over again.

More about:
fan
found
Kayla Unbehaun
missing
Netflix
True crime
unsolved mysteries

POPULAR POSTS

1

Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes On Exes Brad Pitt And Ben Affleck As Lovers
2

Machine Gun Kelly Shades Jack Harlow In New Track
3

Taylor Swift Seen Out Holding Hands With Rumored New Love
4

Paul Walker's Daughter Will Appear in 'Fast X'
5

Operation GOTV: WDRB Surprise!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE