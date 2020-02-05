Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Kentuckiana Deals
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Featured
Missed Connections: Taco Belle
Feb 5, 2020 @ 8:24am
Maybe this could be a new Disney princess??? LOL
TAGS
Missed Connections
Taco Belle
POPULAR POSTS
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brothers Recreate ‘Toy Story 3’ Shot-For-Shot
Eight years ago, two brothers celebrated their favorite movie, “Toy …
WLKY Sports Anchor Fred Cowgill’s Son Will Compete On A New National TV Show
A new show is pitting the best builders against each …
This Guy Is Walking From Cincinnati To L.A. For The Best Reason
Cody O’ Connor is a Cincinnati native and cancer survivor. …
Lamar Jackson Surprises Louisville Girl With The Chance Of A Lifetime!
Blakely Touche thought she was just attending another Louisville game …
Missed Connections: Baby Back Bonding
We go to McDonald’s looking for the dad yelling at …
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Kentuckiana Deals
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL