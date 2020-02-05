      Weather Alert

Missed Connections: Taco Belle

Feb 5, 2020 @ 8:24am

Maybe this could be a new Disney princess???  LOL

TAGS
Missed Connections Taco Belle
POPULAR POSTS
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE