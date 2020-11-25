      Weather Alert

Missed Connections: Lipstick Smeller Feller

Nov 25, 2020 @ 7:45am

This guy sounds EXACTLY like what we picture when we read these every week!

TAGS
feller lipstick love Missed Connections smeller
POPULAR POSTS
FedEx Driver Slays Mariah Carey On His Route...Mariah Reacts
Now There's A Christmas Song Just For Your Dogs To Enjoy
Pizza Hut Is Selling A Weighted Blanket That Looks Like A Giant Pizza
You Laugh You Lose: Yoda Layheehoo
Walmart Will Deliver A Live Christmas Tree And Hang Lights For You
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE