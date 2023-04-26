99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Missed Connections: Drunk Girl on the Lawn and Booger Boy

April 26, 2023 10:12AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Could you imagine seeing a striking young lady on your lawn in the middle of the night or you look over at the car next to you and the man of your dreams is sitting there?? Whelp, it’s Missed Connections! They’re strange and they’re on NOW! 🤣💩👃 Finding everlasting love is difficult.

That’s why Ben & Kelly scour the internet looking for people who just need that 2nd chance at that 1st impression. It’s the weird, the wild, and the desperate… it’s Missed Connections!

More about:
Booger Boy
Drunk girl on the Lawn
Missed Connections

POPULAR POSTS

1

Timbaland Reveals Justin Timberlake Has Completed New Album
2

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
3

How To Apply For Your Cut Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook
4

Ed Sheeran Surprises NYC Subway Singer
5

New "Harry Potter" TV Series Could Last A Decade

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE