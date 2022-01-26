Weather Alert
Missed Connections: Chicken Crusader and Geek Lover
Jan 26, 2022 @ 8:06am
The search for love takes us to the grocery store…and a broken printer!
chicken crusader
geek lover
Missed Connections
