Miracles Happen for Michael Buble and His Fans

Miracles are happening for all things Michael Buble! His son Noah suffered cancer, beat it, and now Michael is going back on tour!!

Mr. Buble made a dad-of-the-year, or should I said eternity, move when he stopped touring to put all of his attention towards taking care of his son back in 2016.

The time has now come where our earholes are going to be #blessed again with Michael Buble’s majestic voice, in person, in concert!! His tour only lasts from February 13, 2019 to April 6th. The tour is going to start off in our favorite state, good old Florida in Tampa and end in Tacoma, Washington in April!

This tour is going to some of America’s most famous venues including New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Staple Center. These tickets are going on sale November 19th! Michael Buble is a pure angel not only by giving to his son and giving us more tours, but it gets better. When you buy a full-priced ticket, you also are blessed with a CD or digital copy of Buble’s new album Love, which releases on Nov. 16. GOD BLESS MICHAEL BUBLE!!!!

Here are the tour dates!

TAMPA, FL – AMALIE ARENA – FEB. 13

SUNRISE, FL – BB&T CENTER – FEB 15

ORLANDO, FL – AMWAY CENTER – FEB 16

ATLANTA-DULUTH, GA – INFINITE ENERGY ARENA – FEB 17

WASHINGTON D.C. – CAPITAL ONE ARENA – FEB 19

NEW YORK, NY – MADISON SQUARE GARDEN – FEB 20

PITTSBURGH, PA – PPG PAINTS ARENA – FEB 22

NEWARK, NJ – PRUDENTIAL CENTER – FEB 23

PHILADELPHIA, PA – WELLS FARGO CENTER – FEB 24

WORCESTER, MA – DCU CENTER – FEB 26

BUFFALO, NY -KEYBANK CENTER – FEB 27

DETROIT, MI – LITTLE CAESARS ARENA – MARCH 1

CHICAGO, IL – ALLSTATE ARENA – MARCH 17

ST. PAUL, MN – XCEL ENERGY CENTER – MARCH 18

KANSAS CITY, MO – SPRINT CENTER – MARCH 20

ST. LOUIS, MO – ENTERPRISE CENTER – MARCH 22

LINCOLN, NE – PINNACLE BANK ARENA – MARCH 23

DALLAS, TX – AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER – MARCH 25

HOUSTON, TX – TOYOTA CENTER – MARCH 26

SAN ANTONIO, TX – AT&T CENTER – MARCH 27

PHOENIX, AZ – TALKING STICK RESORT ARENA – MARCH 29

LAS VEGAS, NV – T-MOBILE ARENA – MARCH 30

SAN DIEGO, CA – VALLEY VIEW CASINO CENTER – MARCH 31

LOS ANGELES, CA – STAPLES CENTER – APRIL 2

OAKLAND, CA – ORACLE ARENA – APRIL 3

PORTLAND, OR – MODA CENTER – APRIL 5

TACOMA, WA – TACOMA DOME – APRIL 6