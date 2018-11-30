‘Miracle on Market’ Pop-up Christmas Bar is Sleighing NuLu

‘Miracle’ Christmas pop-up bars are across the country this season, and Louisville has its’ very own!

Holiday decor, holiday cocktails, karaoke, and more makes this a destination bar this holiday season, especially considering it is only around for a month!

Along with a new menu of naughty and nice cocktails — from Bad Santa and Yippie Ki Yay Mother F#%ker to Jingle Balls Nog and Gingerbread Flip — the bar is expanding this year, taking over both a space inside the Green Building and also Galaxie Bar.

Oh and the best part, they do good for the community helping out the Kentucky Refugee Ministries!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Black Christmas Trees Are The Trend You’re Missing 1,000 Breweries Brewing the Same Beer Together To Help Wildfire Victims Zac Efron Looks So Much Like Serial Killer Ted Bundy In New Movie Chris Evans Might Put That Captain America Suit Back On!!!!! Long Live PBR! Everything That Is Coming To Netflix In December
Comments