Minnesota Viking K.J. Osborn Rescues Man From Burning Car

Source: YouTube

Minnesota Vikings football player K.J. Osborn helped rescue a man whose life was in extreme danger Sunday in Austin, Texas.

He and three others jumped into action when the man’s car caught fire after a wreck. Osborn was riding in an Uber when the driver told him he saw a car crash nearby, and Osborn said, “I look to my right and there’s a car, if you were to picture it, under a bridge’s pillars. His car is head-on. He hit the pillar and his car is in flames.” He, the driver, and two other citizens, stopped to see what they could do. The Uber driver wanted to call 911, however, the football player realized the situation was going from bad to worse, fast, and knew they had to perform the rescue themselves.

Right Place Right Time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Jxcn0qBouC — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) March 7, 2023

Osborn said on social media: “I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time.”