Minneapolis Nightclub Owner Says Derek Chauvin Worked With George Floyd
A former Minneapolis club owner is speaking out about Derek Chauvin. She knows him because amazingly he worked with George Floyd doing security at her nightclub.
She said Chauvin was “noticeably anxious” when the clientele was majority Black. Chavuin was known to be aggressive towards minority cliental and was known to have used pepper spray on club goers.
She said the club was, predominantly Latino nightclub with a Latino staff. The police behaved in one manner [on Latino night] and then we had predominantly African American clientele and the event was completely different. The former owner said Chauvin worked security at her club for 17 years outside while George Floyd worked security for the club on the inside.
With this revelation of the two men having worked at the same club some wonder if the issue was something more personal.