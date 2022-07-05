“Minions” Have Biggest 4th Of July Opening Ever

Minions: The Rise Of Gru scored a huge four-day opening of $127.9 million domestically, according to Monday estimates. Internationally, the movie earned another $93.7 million, bringing its global three-day total to $202 million.
This further extends Despicable Me‘s reign as the highest-grossing animated film franchise, a title it claimed with 2017’s Despicable Me 3. If estimates hold for Minions, it will also rank as the highest July 4th opening of all time, surpassing 2011’s Transformers: Dark Of The Moon.
Top Gun: Maverick is still flying high, with an expected four-day take of $32.5 million. By the end of the holiday weekend, the long-awaited sequel is estimated to top $570 million.