      Weather Alert

Mindy Kaling Reveals She Welcomed Her Second Child in September

Oct 9, 2020 @ 7:16am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Mindy Kaling attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

And the baby news keeps coming. While being a guest last night with Stephen Colbert, Mindy Kaling spilled the beans that she quietly welcomed her second child last month! A beautiful boy named Spencer!

Check out Mindy shocking most of the world with her surprise announcement!

TAGS
baby baby boom baby news Mindy Kaling Stephen Colbert
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE