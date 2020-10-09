Mindy Kaling Reveals She Welcomed Her Second Child in September
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Mindy Kaling attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
And the baby news keeps coming. While being a guest last night with Stephen Colbert, Mindy Kaling spilled the beans that she quietly welcomed her second child last month! A beautiful boy named Spencer!
Check out Mindy shocking most of the world with her surprise announcement!