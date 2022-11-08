99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play This Pop Icon In A Movie

November 8, 2022 10:33AM EST
Millie Bobby Brown caught a ride with Drew Barrymore on her “Drewber” segment of her talk show. As it turns out, MBB (not to be confused with “men’s basketball”) would love to play Britney Spears in a biopic (5:29 in the video).

Can you picture it?

 “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me — just growing up in the public eye.”

This turned into a bonding moment for both Drew and Millie as they both grew up in the spotlight as child stars.

