Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play This Pop Icon In A Movie

Millie Bobby Brown caught a ride with Drew Barrymore on her “Drewber” segment of her talk show. As it turns out, MBB (not to be confused with “men’s basketball”) would love to play Britney Spears in a biopic (5:29 in the video).

Can you picture it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

“I think her story, first of all, resonates with me — just growing up in the public eye.”

This turned into a bonding moment for both Drew and Millie as they both grew up in the spotlight as child stars.