Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Romance Rumors With Bon Jovi’s Son

Jun 21, 2021 @ 6:42am

New couple alert?! Maybe. ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown was just spotted holding hands and wandering NYC with Jake Bongiovi, Bon Jovi’s son.

The two sparked dating rumors earlier this spring with back and forth flirty banter on social media, and now things seem almost official after their hand-in-hand stroll in NYC.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jakebongiovi

