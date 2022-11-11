99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Millie Bobby Brown Says Her Co-Star Is A Lousy Kisser

November 11, 2022 9:43AM EST
Share

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Millie Bobby Brown was hooked up to a polygraph for a lie detector test.

She answers questions about her own personal life like cheating on tests in home school and her views on whether the Earth is flat… MBB once said in a video that she thought it was flat. Since that old video, she has changed her mind. At 05:40, she confirms that her co-star, Finn Wolfhard, is a lousy kisser.

Watch the full video for the last question that perfectly wraps it — it’s the best one. You’re welcome.

More about:
enola holmes
Finn Wolfhard
Kissing
lie detector test
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things
Vanity Fair

POPULAR POSTS

1

Aaron Carter Passed Away At 34
2

Norton Health Dresses Up NICU Babies In Adorable Costumes
3

Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" Is Coming!
4

House In Iowa Has A "Monst-DOOR" That Comes To Life
5

Security Guard Wows The Crowd Performing With Dance Team

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE