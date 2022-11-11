Millie Bobby Brown Says Her Co-Star Is A Lousy Kisser

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Millie Bobby Brown was hooked up to a polygraph for a lie detector test.

She answers questions about her own personal life like cheating on tests in home school and her views on whether the Earth is flat… MBB once said in a video that she thought it was flat. Since that old video, she has changed her mind. At 05:40, she confirms that her co-star, Finn Wolfhard, is a lousy kisser.

Watch the full video for the last question that perfectly wraps it — it’s the best one. You’re welcome.