Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jon Bon Jovi’s Son

May 28, 2024 9:26AM EDT
Millie Bobby Brown is a married woman at age 20. She married boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in a low-key and intimate ceremony last weekend attended by both of their parents.

They are planning a larger celebration later for more family and friends. Dad Jon Bon Jovi said in a recent interview “Millie is great…her whole family is great. Jake is very happy.” He wasn’t concerned about their young age saying his advice to them is to grow together.

They announced their engagement on Instagram:

Jake Bongiovi
Married
Millie Bobby Brown

