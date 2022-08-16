99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo
Millie Bobby Brown Enrolls At Purdue University

August 16, 2022 6:44AM EDT
“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and Kelly K now share something in common: Purdue University. Brown has enrolled in online classes to study human services and learn how to help young people. (Kelly graduated from the West Lafayette campus many many many many years ago!)

Here’s a fun little connection that may or may not have played a role in her choice of higher education: “Stranger Things” takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.    There are some Purdue references across the seasons including on a special-edition Purdue shirt you might have spotted in Season 3.

Speaking of learning, Allure magazine convinced Brown to try 9 things she hadn’t done before!

Nicely done and BOILER UP!!

