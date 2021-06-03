Miller Lite and New Balance Designed The “Dad Shoe” Beer Koozie for Father’s Day

The original light beer and the originators of the “dad shoe” are teaming up for a whole new collaboration just in time for Father’s Day. The Shoezie is here. A shoe koozie for your beer.
It’s happening. The Original Light Beer + The Originators of the Dad Shoe. The Shoezie. A shoe for your beer. Coming Father’s Day. https://t.co/fz9yCPJds0 pic.twitter.com/iDbqN9GEtb
— Miller Lite (@MillerLite) June 1, 2021
Only 50 of these bad boys will be given away on Father’s Day for lucky dads who register on Father’s Day!