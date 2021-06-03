      Weather Alert

Miller Lite and New Balance Designed The “Dad Shoe” Beer Koozie for Father’s Day

Jun 3, 2021 @ 6:56am

The original light beer and the originators of the “dad shoe” are teaming up for a whole new collaboration just in time for Father’s Day. The Shoezie is here. A shoe koozie for your beer.

Only 50 of these bad boys will be given away on Father’s Day for lucky dads who register on Father’s Day!

