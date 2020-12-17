Miller High Life Selling Champagne Glasses Meant for Remote Toasts
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 14: A table toasts champagne during Chandon Ladies Day at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse on March 14, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brent Lewin/Getty Images for Australian Turf Club)
Miller High Life, AKA the champagne of beers, is here for us this year to help make remote toasts all that more enjoyable. And by remote toasts, we mean the ability to be able to toast with people from afar!
They come in a pair. Send the other wooden base to a friend or loved one and connect it to wifi. You can then send a cheers to someone and their glass will reveal a special light sequence once they receive it! They only cost $19 and sold out the first batch immediately. Second batch goes on sale Friday!
GET YOURS HERE!