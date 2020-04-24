Miller High Life Is Hooking Up Couples Whose Wedding Was Canceled In A Big Way
Photo Taken In Germany, Mnchen
Miller High Life is offering $10,000 to couples whose weddings were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. That’s not all… they will throw three couples a “wedding at your doorstep.”
Yep…they will send an officiant to perform the ceremony and a photographer to capture the moment. To be eligible, the couples need to send a short 150-word about their canceled wedding plans and how they still plan to celebrate.
MORE HERE