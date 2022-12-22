‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ Will Feature Sia, Rae Sremmurd

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party lineup is coming together!

It will feature appearances from Saturday Night Live cast members Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy). Along with co-host Dolly Parton, musical guests on the NBC holiday special will include singer-songwriter Fletcher, rapper Latto, Los Angeles-based rock band Liily, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and the Grammy-nominated Sia.

Live from Miami beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on December 31st, the program will air on NBC and be livestreamed on Peacock.

Last year’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party delivered the network’s best New Year’s Eve viewership in both the 18-49 and 18-34 demographics since 2014. Per the network, the event drew 6.3 million viewers and was the No. 1 trending NYE special on Twitter. It was co-hosted by Pete Davidson, with performances from Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, Noah Cyrus, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and others.