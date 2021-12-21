Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Announces More Guests

NBC continues to announce a the star-studded guest list for its New Year’s Eve special. Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will host as it airs live from Miami.
The party will include performances and guest appearances from Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h. Co-host Pete Davidson joked he’ll be there, “If I remember to show up!”
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live on NBC and Peacock from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on December 31st. The new A-list special will take over for NBC’s long-running New Year’s Eve special hosted by Carson Daly every year since 2004, except December 31st of 2017, when it was replaced by Sunday Night Football.
As for NBC’s main competition, Ryan Seacrest will return to ABC to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with live set-ups in New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Puerto Rico.