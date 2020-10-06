Miley Cyrus Will Be Featured on ‘MTV Unplugged’ October 16th With Live Music and More
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
‘MTV Unplugged’ has announced its next behind the scenes artist and it’s none other than miss Miley Cyrus! Coming October 16th at 7pm, MTV will take fans into Miley’s backyard to discuss her new album and of course hear her sing!
Miley is set to perform her newest hit “Midnight Sky” as well as covers of Britney Spears “Gimme More” and Pearl Jam songs!