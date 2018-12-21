Miley Cyrus Updates “Santa Baby” for 2018 with Mark Ronson and Jimmy Fallon

This is the 2018 Santa Baby remake we have been waiting for!

Miley Cyrus has put her own twist on the Christmas classic “Santa Baby.”

While performing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Cyrus changed the words of the song to fit more into her lifestyle of feminism and veganism.

The lyrics to her version of “Santa Baby” said, “Santa Baby/ I don’t need any fancy jewelry/ Not me/ I’ve got something else in mind.”

During the performance, Fallon brought out Mark Ronson and even though the two tried to give Cyrus gifts she sang about gender equality and other women’s issues.