Miley Cyrus Told Us Why She Loves Liam And It Has Us Believing In Love Again!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been one of the cutest couples for 10 years and in December they finally got married!

Their private and simple ceremony was beautiful in the most simplistic way.

Yesterday, Miley got to celebrate her husband turning another year older and made us definitely get in our feelings.

HBD @liamhemsworth ❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2019 at 7:59pm PST

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2019 at 10:57pm PST

Yes the video and the picture are totally adorbs, but Miley explained in a long post why she loved Liam and I was in literal tears…

HBD 2 Da Hubz A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2019 at 8:29pm PST

Their story is kind of my favorite and the way she talks about her new hubz, makes us believe in love again!