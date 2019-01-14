Miley Cyrus Told Us Why She Loves Liam And It Has Us Believing In Love Again!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been one of the cutest couples for 10 years and in December they finally got married!
Their private and simple ceremony was beautiful in the most simplistic way.
Yesterday, Miley got to celebrate her husband turning another year older and made us definitely get in our feelings.
Yes the video and the picture are totally adorbs, but Miley explained in a long post why she loved Liam and I was in literal tears…
Their story is kind of my favorite and the way she talks about her new hubz, makes us believe in love again!