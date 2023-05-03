Miley Cyrus To Guest Star In “Human Resources”
Maybe you found “Human Resources” when you were looking for something for the kids to watch. And then you quickly realized it is not necessarily a show for your children simply because it’s a cartoon. It’s actually a spin-off of the show “Big Mouth” featuring the hormone monsters Maury and Connie in the first show.
There are a ton of recognizable voices in the show like Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, and Keke Palmer. But for season two, you can add MILEY CYRUS to that list! Voicing a character isn’t new for her. She played Penny in “Bolt” and “Mainframe” in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.
“Human Resources” is essentially a personification of human feelings and experiences like love, addiction, and intimacy if you know what we mean. 😉
The second season is expected June 9, 2023, so start bingeing the first season so you’re all caught up. And remember… It’s not automatically a kids’ show just because it’s animated.