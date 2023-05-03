Miley Cyrus To Guest Star In “Human Resources”

Source: YouTube

Maybe you found “Human Resources” when you were looking for something for the kids to watch. And then you quickly realized it is not necessarily a show for your children simply because it’s a cartoon. It’s actually a spin-off of the show “Big Mouth” featuring the hormone monsters Maury and Connie in the first show.

There are a ton of recognizable voices in the show like Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, and Keke Palmer. But for season two, you can add MILEY CYRUS to that list! Voicing a character isn’t new for her. She played Penny in “Bolt” and “Mainframe” in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

“Human Resources” is essentially a personification of human feelings and experiences like love, addiction, and intimacy if you know what we mean. 😉

The second season is expected June 9, 2023, so start bingeing the first season so you’re all caught up. And remember… It’s not automatically a kids’ show just because it’s animated.