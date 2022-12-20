Miley Cyrus Teases New Era: ‘New Year, New Miley’

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The former Disney Channel pop star’s fans are mentally prepared for a new era as “NEW YEAR NEW MILEY” posters have been spotted in Los Angeles, New York, Spain, and other cities. Cyrus also added the phrase to her social media pages along with a countdown that ends with her New Years’ Eve special she is set to host along with her Godmother, Dolly Parton.

Miley’s NYE special will air on Peacock and NBC on December 31st. Sia, Latto, and Rae Sremmurd are confirmed as guests for the show. It’s unclear what this new era will have in store for Miley; however, a photo recently posted showed Miley back in the studio with Hip-Hop collaborator Mike Will Made It, who produced her 2013 hit, Bangerz.

Do you think Miley is going back to a more Hip-Hop feel for her music? How do you think Miley will rebrand herself next?