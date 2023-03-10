99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Miley Cyrus Special Streams On Disney+ Today

March 10, 2023 9:51AM EST
Source: YouTube

At 1pm ET, catch the premiere of Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer (Backyard Sessions) original special. She will perform songs from the new album for the first time along with interviews mixed in from the house where Frank Sinatra once lived (and where the video for “Flowers” was shot).

She’ll talk about the process of making the record and how it helped shape who she is today. She also just released the video for “River”.

