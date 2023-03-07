Miley Cyrus Says She Divided Her Album Into Two Parts

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 20: Singer Miley Cyrus performs on stage during day 3 of 'Corona Capital 2022' at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 20, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus’ new album, Endless Summer Vacation, is set to release Friday, March 10. She just posted to Instagram a part of her “Backyard Sessions” special saying that she has sequenced the album to be in parts: morning and night.

The ‘AM’ to me is representing the morning time, where there’s a buzz and an energy and there’s a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day. At nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, it’s a time to recover. Or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side.

Her tracklist is as follows:

Flowers Jaded Rose Colored Lenses Thousand Miley (with Brandi Carlile) You Handstand River Violet Chemistry Muddy Feet (with Sia) Wildcard Island Wonder Woman Flowers (Demo)

Technically there are new 12 songs on the album, so do we think it’s an even split between these parts? Where does the ‘AM’ end and the ‘PM’ begin?