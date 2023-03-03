Miley Cyrus Releases The Demo Of “Flowers” Ahead Of Album

Just one week until the new album from Miley Cyrus is out: Endless Summer Vacation. She’s showing off the demo version of her lead single, “Flowers.”

It’s much more solemn than the version she put out and is even more reminiscent of Bruno Mars’ “If I Was Your Man.”

On top of this release, Miley is also teasing Backyard Sessions of the album streaming on Disney + on the album release date, March 10.