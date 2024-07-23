Miley Cyrus Playfully Calls Out Kendall Jenner Mid-Performance

Source: YouTube

Miley was giving a special intimate performance at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles for an A-List crowd including Salma Hayek, Kim Petras, Maude Apatow, and more. She’s now the face of Gucci’s Flora fragrances — helloooooo FLOWERS! At the show, she jokingly “called out” Kendall Jenner for singing along to the GRAMMY-winning song.

Is that Kendall Jenner singing harmonies?

The Flora collection includes scents Gorgeous Jasmine, Gorgeous Magnolia, and Gorgeous Gardenia. Miley is seen below holding what may be a unreleased product, “Gorgeous Orchid.”

How did we not get any pics of Miley and Kendall before or after this show?!