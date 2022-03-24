Miley Cyrus’ Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lightning Strike

Scary situation when Miley Cyrus’ plane was forced to make an emergency landing while flying to Paraguay on Tuesday after it was struck by lightning. Cyrus was in South America to headline the second day of Paraguay’s Asunciónico festival and she shared on Instagram.
“Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” “My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay.”
Poor weather conditions already forced organizers to cancel the festival’s opening day — which boasted Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly among its performers. Cyrus has been performing throughout South America as part of her Miley Live tour. As of now, she’s still set to perform at Lollapalooza Brazil on March 26th.