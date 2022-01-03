      Weather Alert

Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus Belt Impressive Duet Of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

Jan 3, 2022 @ 8:22am

Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus showed that they are a force during their recent performance at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.  Miley introduced her “baby sister” to her the audience and then belted out her Godmother’s song, “Jolene.”

Fans weighed in the performance calling it one of the best they’ve seen from Miley.  “This is probably the best that Miley has ever sounded. Her and her sisters’ harmonies are spot on,” one person commented on YouTube. “Miley and Noah’s voices together are POWERFUL,” another fan wrote.

What did you think of Miley and Noah’s performance of “Jolene?”

TAGS
Dolly Parton Jolene Miley Cyrus Noah Cyrus
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly's Top Phone Taps of the Year
Jessica Biel Posts Family Instagram of Kids With Justin Timberlake
The Year's Best Good News Stories
Betty White Gone At 99
Bridgerton Season 2 Premiere Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On