Miley Cyrus Is Cooking Up A NYE Party With Dolly Parton

“‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ is about getting glamorous and dressing your best.” Unless you like to do NYE in your pajamas… Because it’s coming to NBC and you can just celebrate from your couch if that’s your style.

Last year, Miley enlisted Pete Davidson as her cohost for the special.

This year will be a little different with Dolly, her godmother, by her side. If it’s anything like last year’s show, there will be a slew of famous performers. We’re crossing our fingers for an updated collab of “Jolene” from the hosts.