BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus is in love with her husband Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus took to Instagram after the two hit up the ‘Avengers’ red carpet.

She captioned a photo on her IG page “I’m literally freakishly obsessed with [my] husband right now,” she gushed alongside water drop emojis. “Like, always has [sic] been, always will be, but RN it’s EXTRA compulsive.”

The two have been married since last year.