Miley Cyrus Got Sober Because of Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse and Janis Joplin
Miley Cyrus has a new album “Plastic Hearts” out this Friday so she sat down with Zane Lowe to discuss her life, music and more. During the interview, she revealed that it was important to her to get sober at 27 because we have lost so many great artists at that age like Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, and Janis Joplin.
Unfortunately, 2020 got to Miley this year and she fell off the wagon, but she also revealed she is once again 2 weeks sober and counting.