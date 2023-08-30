Miley Cyrus Fangirls Over Celebrities She’s Worked With

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 20: Singer Miley Cyrus performs on stage during day 3 of ‘Corona Capital 2022’ at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 20, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus rolled out a TikTok series called “Used to Be Young” to go with her new single by the same name and she’s using it to explore her entire past — all 30 years are on the table.

In one of her recent videos, Part 16, she’s gushing over getting to work with Rihanna and Beyoncé in a Stand Up To Cancer performance.

She says sweetly,