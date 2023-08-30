Miley Cyrus Fangirls Over Celebrities She’s Worked With
August 30, 2023 3:50PM EDT
Miley Cyrus rolled out a TikTok series called “Used to Be Young” to go with her new single by the same name and she’s using it to explore her entire past — all 30 years are on the table.
In one of her recent videos, Part 16, she’s gushing over getting to work with Rihanna and Beyoncé in a Stand Up To Cancer performance.
@mileycyrusUsed To Be Young (Series) – PART 16
She says sweetly,
What I remember most from doing this performance is — I was standing in between two of the biggest legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time and they treated me like a little sister the entire time.
