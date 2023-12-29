Miley Cyrus Crushes Journey’s 1983 Single “Faithfully”

Source: YouTube

Miley Cyrus’ rock-influenced songs have paved the way in her latest era. From Led Zeppelin to Metallica, Miley has soared by performing rock songs, leading to the release of her 2020 album, “Plastic Hearts.”

She’s continuing to wow fans by covering Journey’s “Faithfully,” which was emotional. Jonathan Cain wrote the ballad for the band’s 1983 album Frontiers. Cyrus sings “Faithfully” live at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont.

The black-and-white video shows her talking to the crowd between verses in front of a Christmas tree. “You know the words to this one – there are none. It’s ‘woah,’” she jokes before diving into the chorus.

Which Miley Cyrus cover is your favorite?