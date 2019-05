ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 22: (L-R) Joseph Jonas, Nicholas Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers pose backstage at the Radio Disney Totally 10 Birthday Concert held at the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim on July 22, 2006 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio Disney)

She went through Capital FM to ask the question…but got her answer!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyKtnzs8Ndg

Cue to 8:50 for that part but the Jonas Brothers sat down for an interview across the pond to talk about their documentary, movie and new album. Nick wears a loud jacket, and Joe apparently was the last to get on board with the idea of reuniting.

Miley stopped by for an interview the day before, which is when she tossed that out there.