Miley Cyrus Announces New Song “Used to Be Young” Coming August 25th

Miley Cyrus announced the release date of her new single titled “Used to be Young” coming out on August 25th. In anticipation of this highly-anticipated release, Cyrus will be featured in the TV special, “Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions),” which will air on ABC on August 24th. This reimagined special will offer a unique and intimate interview, providing unprecedented insights into the first 30 years of Cyrus’s life.

I know I used to be crazy,” she says. “I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young.’” – Miley Cyrus to British Vogue, June 2023

The TV special will showcase not only the engaging interview but also music from Cyrus’s latest album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” including her chart-topping classic hits and her popular single, “Flowers.” Fans who are unable to catch the TV event live will be able to stream it in its entirety the next day on Hulu.

“Used to be Young” marks Cyrus’s first musical offering since the highly acclaimed album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” This album achieved tremendous success, with her single “Flowers” spending an impressive eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The song also dominated US Pop Radio for ten weeks, making it the fastest running song in nearly a decade to reach such heights. With its four billion streams and the distinction of being the longest-running UK #1 single by a female solo artist, “Flowers” solidified Cyrus’s international stardom.

Coincidentally, the release of “Used to be Young” precedes the 10th anniversary of Cyrus’s monumental 3x Platinum album, “Bangerz.” In celebration of this milestone, a limited-edition vinyl with updated packaging will be available for pre-order. This special release will feature never-before-seen photos and the bonus track, “23,” with Mike WiLL Made-It.

Watch Miley’s trailer below and be sure to listen August 25th when we play Miley’s new song all weekend long!